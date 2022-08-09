Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $808,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Separately, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 135,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.