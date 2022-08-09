Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,080. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.98 and a 200-day moving average of $240.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

