Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.73. 29,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,452. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

