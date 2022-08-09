Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,265 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,265 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,425,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,638,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,163,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

