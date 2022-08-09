Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

