Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.73. 1,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

