Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.84 million.

Shares of LGND traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.25. 131,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,862. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Several brokerages have commented on LGND. Stephens cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.40.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

