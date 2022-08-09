Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 41,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

