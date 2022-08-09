Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.
Lincoln National Trading Up 0.7 %
Lincoln National stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 41,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.