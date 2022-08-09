Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $300.98 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

