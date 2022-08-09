Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,098 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Meritor by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Stock Performance

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Meritor

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.67.

(Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Featured Articles

