Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNC opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.