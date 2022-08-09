Linker Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $360.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $360.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

