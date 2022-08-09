Litentry (LIT) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Litentry (LIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $36.29 million and $14.04 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,287.60 or 0.99993135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00130068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00069155 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

