LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $15.02. LivePerson shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 39,077 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $156,410,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

