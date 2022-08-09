Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $703,066.56

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 352.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.