Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $68.59 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,839.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.