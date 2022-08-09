Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.53.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.33. The company had a trading volume of 75,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

