Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.53.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.