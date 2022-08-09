LunchMoney (LMY) Hits Market Cap of $166,894.79

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $166,894.79 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063414 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

