LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 826 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,527 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,156. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,017. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

