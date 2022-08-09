LWM Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $209.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

