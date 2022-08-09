LWM Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.04. 13,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,935. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

