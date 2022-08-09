LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $237,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. 88,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

