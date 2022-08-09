LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $80,804,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $164.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average of $165.84. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

