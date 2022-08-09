LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,129 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 181,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,677,346. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.