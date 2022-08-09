LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTI stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.51. 13,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,047. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average is $209.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

