LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.11 and a 200-day moving average of $426.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.