Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. Lyft has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

