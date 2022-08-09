M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 77,013 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.82.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 17.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,780,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $7,997,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 455,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

