Macquarie Begins Coverage on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s previous close.

CPNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

