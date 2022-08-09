Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (MGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

MGY stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 355,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 157.7% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 371,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.