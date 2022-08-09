MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $391,119.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

