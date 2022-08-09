Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 313

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 246.90 ($2.98) on Friday. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 748.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

