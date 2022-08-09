Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,186.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,293.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 71.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

