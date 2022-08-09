Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MKL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,186.76 on Friday. Markel has a one year low of $1,162.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,293.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,330.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Markel will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

