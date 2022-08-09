Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $183.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 157,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 682,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

