Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $139.93, but opened at $146.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $142.01, with a volume of 1,591 shares.

The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.69.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.