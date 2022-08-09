Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

