Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

