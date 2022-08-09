Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.32. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Masimo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

