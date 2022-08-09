Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.
Masimo Price Performance
Shares of MASI stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.32. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.