Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 154,400 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.3% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,758 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25.

