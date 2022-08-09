Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Masonite International updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-$10.60 EPS.

Shares of DOOR opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 32.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

