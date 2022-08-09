MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. 6,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 233,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

