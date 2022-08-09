Mate 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,114.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01908059 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014606 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.