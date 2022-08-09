Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 129,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 158,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Mawson Gold Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$38.17 million and a PE ratio of -12.73.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

