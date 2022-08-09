McCutchen Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 18.2% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $104,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.75. 12,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average is $209.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

