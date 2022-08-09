McCutchen Group LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. 7,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.