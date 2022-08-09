McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $5,724,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $258.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,717. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

