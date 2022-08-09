MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Tops $494,691.38

MediShares (MDS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $494,691.38 and $13,274.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,816.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068297 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.