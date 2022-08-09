Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.94. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 117,683 shares.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 32.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also

